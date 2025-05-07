Operation Sindoor: Indian airlines cancel flights to and from various cities

NEW DELHI: Several Indian airlines have suspended operations to and from key northern cities after the armed forces launched missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes reportedly hit nine locations, including major strongholds of terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammad in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Muridke.

In response to the developing security situation, multiple airports—including Srinagar—have been shut for civilian operations, prompting widespread flight cancellations and diversions.

Air India announced the cancellation of all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until noon.

Two international flights en route to Amritsar have been diverted to Delhi. "We regret the inconvenience caused due to this unforeseen disruption," the airline said in a statement on X.