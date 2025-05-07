Operation 'Sindoor': Why India chose these nine terror hubs in Pakistan, PoK

India's armed forces on Wednesday announced the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a series of "precision strikes on terrorist camps" at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The airstrikes were launched in response to the deadly 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which New Delhi has blamed on Islamabad-backed militant groups. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, involving the coordinated mobilisation of troops and advanced assets.
Indian forces hit four targets in Pakistan—Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal—and five in PoK, using specialised precision munitions. The strikes were aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure operating with impunity under the patronage of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).
Why were these targets chosen?
The targets were carefully selected to dismantle a network of anti-India terrorist infrastructure. The sites were associated with proscribed groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—organisations that receive direct support and shelter from Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies.
These groups operate out of training camps (Markaz) and launch pads, many of which are hidden within government-run buildings and institutions. While launch pads are used to stage infiltration attempts and arms training, larger facilities inside Pakistan are used for religious indoctrination, propaganda, logistics, and recruitment.
Significance of these nine targets
1. Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur
Operational since 2015, this is JeM’s primary training and indoctrination hub and functions as its de facto headquarters. It is closely linked to past attacks, including the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing. The facility houses JeM chief Masood Azhar and other senior leadership. Azhar has made several anti-India speeches from here, calling for jihad and recruiting youth. The site hosts regular arms and religious training.
2. Markaz Taiba, Muridke
Established in 2000 in Sheikhupura, Punjab, this is LeT’s most significant training facility, enrolling nearly 1,000 individuals annually. It offers arms training, religious indoctrination, and radicalisation. Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden reportedly contributed ₹10 million for building a mosque and guest house here. The centre trained perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, including Ajmal Kasab, under ISI oversight.
3. Sarjal, Tehra Kalan
This JeM facility in Narowal District operates out of a Primary Health Centre and lies just 6 km from the International Border in Samba, Jammu. It serves as a key launching site for cross-border tunnel infiltration and drone-based arms and narcotics drops. JeM commanders Mohammad Adnan Ali and Kashif Jan frequent the site, which is overseen by de facto chief Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar.
4. Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot
Located within Bhutta Kotli government premises, this Hizbul Mujahideen camp trains militants and oversees infiltration into Jammu. Commanded by Mohd Irfan Khan, alias Irfan Tanda, the facility houses around 20–25 armed militants at any given time.
5. Markaz Ahle Hadith Barnala, Bhimber
Situated on the outskirts of Barnala in PoK, this LeT camp is used to launch militants and smuggle weapons into Poonch, Rajouri, and Reasi sectors. Operational commanders frequent the facility, which accommodates 100–150 cadres and plays a key role in LeT activities in the region.
6. Markaz Abbas, Kotli
A major JeM hub headed by Qari Zarrar, a senior member of the JeM council and close aide of Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar. Zarrar is wanted by India’s National Investigation Agency. The site supports infiltration routes through Poonch and Rajouri and can host up to 125 militants.
7. Maskar Raheel Shahid, Kotli
One of HM’s oldest camps, this facility trains 150–200 cadres in arms handling, sniping, and survival tactics suited for mountain warfare. It plays a key role in equipping militants for cross-border incursions.
8. Shawai Nallah Camp, Muzaffarabad
Also known as Bait-ul-Mujahideen, this LeT camp is situated near the Chelabandi bridge on the Muzaffarabad–Neelum Road. It trained 26/11 attackers, including Ajmal Kasab.
Operational since the early 2000s, the site accommodates up to 250 trainees, providing ideological and military instruction. Pakistan Army trainers are known to assist in weapons training here.
9. Markaz Syedna Bilal, Muzaffarabad
This JeM transit facility lies opposite Red Fort in Muzaffarabad. Typically housing 50–100 cadres, it is overseen by Mufti Asghar Khan Kashmiri and supports launch operations into Jammu and Kashmir.
Fugitive militant Aashiq Nengroo and other senior figures operate from here. The facility is also used by Pakistan Army’s elite Special Services Group (SSG) for training JeM fighters.