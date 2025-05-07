Operation 'Sindoor': Why India chose these nine terror hubs in Pakistan, PoK

India's armed forces on Wednesday announced the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a series of "precision strikes on terrorist camps" at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The airstrikes were launched in response to the deadly 22 April terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which New Delhi has blamed on Islamabad-backed militant groups. The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, involving the coordinated mobilisation of troops and advanced assets.

Indian forces hit four targets in Pakistan—Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sialkot, and Sarjal—and five in PoK, using specialised precision munitions. The strikes were aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure operating with impunity under the patronage of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Why were these targets chosen?

The targets were carefully selected to dismantle a network of anti-India terrorist infrastructure. The sites were associated with proscribed groups including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM)—organisations that receive direct support and shelter from Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies.

These groups operate out of training camps (Markaz) and launch pads, many of which are hidden within government-run buildings and institutions. While launch pads are used to stage infiltration attempts and arms training, larger facilities inside Pakistan are used for religious indoctrination, propaganda, logistics, and recruitment.