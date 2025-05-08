Fireworks banned, blackout imposed in Punjab border districts amid Indo-Pak tensions

CHANDIGARH: Amid escalating tensions along the India-Pakistan border following Operation Sindoor, the deputy commissioners of six border districts — Amritsar, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, Fazilka, and Pathankot — have ordered a complete ban on the use of fireworks in their respective jurisdictions.

In Gurdaspur, the Deputy Commissioner has also ordered a blackout from 9 pm to 5 am starting today until further notice. The blackout will not apply to cantonment areas and hospitals.

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sahni issued specific orders banning fireworks at weddings, celebrations, and religious events.

“As per directions from the central and state governments, mock drills are being conducted under the Civil Defence Act, 1968, across several districts to prepare for any eventuality,” the order read. It noted that fireworks during routine events like marriages and festivals often cause fear and confusion among the public, potentially disturbing law and order.

The ban, enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, will remain in effect until further notice and is aimed at preventing panic and maintaining public order.

Sources confirmed that the deputy commissioners of Ferozepur, Fazilka, Taran Taran, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot have issued similar blanket bans on fireworks.