Pahalgam was the first, real escalation, says MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday reiterated India's stance of non-escalation, stressing that the armed forces have so far only responded to escalation from Pakistan.

Speaking at a special media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed that Operation Sindoor was not an escalation from the part of India, but a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which should be considered the real and first escalation.

India will respond decisively if Pakistan continues to escalate tensions, Misri said, adding that the “choice is entirely Pakistan’s to make.”

“If there is an attempt at further escalation by Pakistan, it will be responded to in an appropriate domain,” he said.

Misri dismissed Islamabad’s claims of downing Indian jets and targeting the Neelum-Jhelum dam in PoJK as “fabricated” and “blatant lies,” adding that India’s operations only targeted terror infrastructure.

Criticising Pakistan for giving state honours to slain terrorists, Misri said, “Giving terrorists state funerals may be a practice in Pakistan, but it doesn’t make sense to us.”

Rejecting Pakistan’s claims that India had deliberately targeted religious sites, Misri called them “completely false.”

“The targets were only locations related to cross-border terrorism in India,” he said. Misri asserted that it is Pakistan that uses religious sites to radicalise and train terrorists.

He added, “Contrary to what it is claiming, yesterday Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community in Poonch of J&K,” referring to the strike that killed three civilians and hit a gurdwara.

Misri reaffirmed Pakistan’s image as the “epicentre of global terrorism,” citing its sheltering of UN-proscribed terrorists and past statements by its own ministers.

"I don't need to remind where Osama Bin Laden was found and who called him a martyr...Pakistan is also home to a large number of UN proscribed terrorists and also to terrorists proscribed by many countries. You must have seen in the last few days, their Defence minister and former foreign minister accepted their country's involvement with such terror groups."