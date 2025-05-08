As tensions flare, US Secretary of State calls India and Pakistan, urging immediate de-escalation

As tensions rise between India and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday called for immediate de-escalation during a phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Rubio also spoke with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation and reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups.

"The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications," the US State Department said in a statement.

Rubio’s appeal came as India on Thursday night foiled Pakistan’s attempt to target several key installations, including military stations in Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur, using drones and missiles.

The top US diplomay also offered condolences for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed.

"The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."

Responding to the outreach, Jaishankar conveyed India’s firm but restrained approach.

"Deeply appreciate US commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism. Underlined India’s targeted and measured response to cross-border terrorism. Will firmly counter any attempts at escalation," Jaishankar wrote on X.

In his call with Sharif, Rubio again emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications.

"The Secretary expressed sorrow for the reported loss of civilian lives in the current conflict. He reiterated his calls for Pakistan to take concrete steps to end any support for terrorist groups," the statement said.

The diplomatic exchange comes amid a sharp military build-up in the region, following India’s 'Operation Sindoor'—a series of precision strikes on terror infrastructure inside Pakistan. In retaliation, Pakistan attempted drone and missile attacks, which were intercepted by Indian air defences.

With both countries on high alert, Washington has urged direct communication to avoid further escalation.