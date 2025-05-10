India hits three Pakistan airbases in retaliatory strikes

India has hit at least three airbases in Pakistan in the early hours of Saturday in retaliation of Pakistan drone and missile attacks.

India launched the strikes immediately after Pakistan attacked 26 locations across India on Saturday, ANI reported. Intermittent firing is still going on at several places along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4 am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

"But all assets of the Air Force remain safe," he claimed. India has fired air-to-surface missiles with its jets, he claimed. He added that several missiles were intercepted by Pakistan's air defence system.

Chaudhry did not take any questions and ended the presser abruptly.

Minutes later, state-run PTV said citing security officials that Pakistan has launched a counter attack.