'Quality response' awaits if provoked, warns Rajnath Singh amid rising tensions with Pakistan

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the Indian armed forces executed 'Operation Sindoor', striking nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) with "unimaginable" precision. However, he also issued a stern warning that the country is fully prepared to deliver a "quality response like yesterday's" if provoked.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Rajnath congratulated the armed forces for their courage and bravery in executing the operation and added that a large number of terrorists were eliminated in the mission.

"I congratulate the armed forces for the action they took yesterday and the courage and bravery they showed. Terror camps in Pakistan and PoK have been neutralised, it is a matter of pride for us," Singh said.

"The precision with which Operation Sindoor was executed is unimaginable and truly commendable. Nine terrorist camps were destroyed, and a large number of terrorists were eliminated. No civilians were harmed during the operation, and collateral damage was minimal. Operation Sindoor was made possible due to the high-quality equipment used by our armed forces," the defence minister added.

Issuing a firm message to adversaries, Rajnath said India’s patience should not be mistaken for weakness.

"We believe in resolving issues through dialogue. But this doesn’t mean anyone can misuse our patience... If anyone tries to take undue advantage of it, they must be ready to face a ‘quality response’ like yesterday’s," he said, in refefence to 'Operation Sindoor'.

This comes as the defence ministry confirmed that Indian armed forces on Thursday thwarted Pakistan’s overnight attempt to strike multiple military targets in northern and western India using drones and missiles, and destroyed a key air defence system in Lahore.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces early Wednesday carried out the missile strikes on nine terror targets including Bahawalpur, a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Wednesday that India decided to carry out the "proportionate" strikes to bring the perpetrators and planners of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack to justice as there was "no demonstrable step" from Pakistan to act against terrorist infrastructure on territories under its control.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath briefed the all-party meeting that Indian strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' had killed around 100 terrorists. He also added that it was an ongoing operation and that India will hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike.