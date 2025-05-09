Rajnath reviews security situation and operational preparedness with CDS, three service chiefs

NEW DELHI: Amid the exchange of fire and drone attacks along the northern and western borders, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to review the security situation and the operational preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces.

The meeting was attended by the top echelon of the Services and the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and the Department of Defence (DoD), including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

On Thursday, Pakistan carried out drone and missile attacks at multiple locations along the western border. Artillery shelling was also reported along the Line of Control (LoC). The Indian Armed Forces responded with counter-attacks and gave a befitting reply, officials said.

India carried out 'Operation Sindoor' on Wednesday -- a series of precession strikes targeting nine terrorist camps and launch pads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the 22 April Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 civilians were killed. The operation was carried out jointly by the Indian Army and the Air Force operation.

Following the operation, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said, “Our actions have been focused, measured, and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selecting targets and methods of execution.”

The selection of targets was based on credible intelligence, an assessment of the facilities’ role in perpetrating terror activities, and the need to avoid civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.