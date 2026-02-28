I get along with Pakistan very well: Trump praises PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir amid rising Afghanistan tensions

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Pakistan, its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, even as tensions between Islamabad and Kabul escalated following cross-border strikes.
“I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General, and two of the people I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” Trump told reporters, while responding to a question on whether he would intervene to stop the ongoing conflict.
The remarks come after Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting Taliban-controlled cities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, describing the situation as an “open war” against militants allegedly harboured across the border.
Afghan forces had earlier conducted strikes into Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to respond. Both sides have reported casualties, though figures could not be independently verified.
Pakistan claimed 12 of its soldiers were killed, while Afghan authorities reported 13 Taliban fighters dead. Each side has also claimed higher losses on the opposing side.
According to a report by The Associated Press, Pakistan’s army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistani air and ground operations killed at least 274 members of Afghan forces and affiliated militants and wounded more than 400, while 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 27 others were wounded. One Pakistani soldier was missing in action.
Afghan government spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid rejected the claims of the high number of Afghan casualties as “false.” He said that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed, with the bodies of 23 of them taken to Afghanistan. He also said “many” Pakistani soldiers were captured. Thirteen Afghan soldiers had been killed, he said, and another 22 wounded, while 13 civilians were also wounded.
Later on Friday, the Afghan government said that 19 civilians were killed and 26 others injured when Pakistan struck the provinces of Khost and Paktika in southeastern Afghanistan.
Despite the escalation, the Taliban administration signalled its willingness to hold talks. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the group prefers dialogue to resolve disputes.
The US State Department said it was closely monitoring the situation. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker conveyed condolences to Pakistan for the lives lost in the recent clashes.
Hooker reaffirmed Washington’s support for Pakistan’s right to defend itself against Taliban attacks.
(WIth inputs from PTI, AP)