I get along with Pakistan very well: Trump praises PM Sharif, Army Chief Munir amid rising Afghanistan tensions

US President Donald Trump on Friday praised Pakistan, its Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, even as tensions between Islamabad and Kabul escalated following cross-border strikes.

“I get along with Pakistan very well, very, very well. They have a great Prime Minister, a great General, and two of the people I really respect a lot. Pakistan is doing terrifically well,” Trump told reporters, while responding to a question on whether he would intervene to stop the ongoing conflict.

The remarks come after Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting Taliban-controlled cities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, describing the situation as an “open war” against militants allegedly harboured across the border.

Afghan forces had earlier conducted strikes into Pakistan, prompting Islamabad to respond. Both sides have reported casualties, though figures could not be independently verified.

Pakistan claimed 12 of its soldiers were killed, while Afghan authorities reported 13 Taliban fighters dead. Each side has also claimed higher losses on the opposing side.

According to a report by The Associated Press, Pakistan’s army spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistani air and ground operations killed at least 274 members of Afghan forces and affiliated militants and wounded more than 400, while 12 Pakistani soldiers were killed and 27 others were wounded. One Pakistani soldier was missing in action.