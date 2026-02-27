China, Russia call on Pakistan, Afghanistan to halt hostilities

Amid escalating hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Russia and China on Friday called for an immediate halt to the fighting and a diplomatic resolution.
China urged both the nations to work out a ceasefire while expressing concern over the escalation of the conflict between the two countries.
China is closely following the developments of the situation in the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here, responding to questions on the current conflict between the two countries.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are close neighbours, and both are neighbouring countries of China. As a neighbour and friend, China is deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict and deeply saddened by the casualties caused by the conflict, Mao said.
She said China supports combating all forms of terrorism and calls on both sides to exercise calm and restraint, properly resolve their differences and disputes through dialogue and consultation, and realise a ceasefire as soon as possible to avoid more suffering.
The de-escalation serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, and will help uphold peace and stability in the region, she said.
She also said China has been mediating between the two countries through its own channels and stands ready to continue to play a constructive role in de escalating the situation and improving relations between the two countries, Mao said.
In response to a question on whether China is considering evacuating Chinese nationals and companies from Pakistan and Afghanistan or suspending relevant flights due to the fierce cross-border clashes between the two countries, Mao said, “We are closely following the development of the situation and will provide necessary assistance to Chinese nationals in need."
China maintains close ties with Pakistan and Afghanistan through a tripartite mechanism, conducting periodic meetings to iron out differences over Islamabad's repeated allegations against Kabul of hosting Pakistan's militant groups, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch Liberation Army.
The Afghan Taliban firmly reject the allegations of harbouring Pakistan militants and blame the Pakistani army’s aggressive actions, including airstrikes on Kabul, for the escalation of the conflict.
Russia also urged both countries to end the conflict and resolve their differences through diplomatic means.
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed concern over the "sharp escalation" of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, "involving regular army units, air force, and heavy weapons".
"There are casualties on both sides, including civilians. We call on our friendly countries, Afghanistan and Pakistan, to abandon this dangerous confrontation and return to the negotiating table to resolve all differences through political and diplomatic means," foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
Kremlin's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, also urged Islamabad and Kabul to halt the hostilities.
"We are in favour of a swift end to mutual attacks and a diplomatic resolution of differences," Kabulov was quoted as saying by state-run news agency RIA Novosti.