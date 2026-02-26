Afghan authorities carry out strikes in retaliation for earlier Pakistani airstrikes

KABUL: Afghan military authorities said Thursday they had begun carrying out strikes against Pakistan in retaliation for Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan's border area days ago.

A statement issued by the media office of Afghanistan’s military corps in the east said “heavy clashes” had begun Thursday night “in response to the recent airstrikes carried out by Pakistani forces" in eastern Afghanistan.

“In response to the repeated rebellions and insurrections of the Pakistani military, large-scale offensive operations were launched against Pakistani military bases and military installations along the Durand Line,” Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X Thursday night.

The two countries’ 2,611-kilometer (1,622-mile) long border is known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has not formally recognized.

There was no immediate information on casualties and no immediate response from Pakistan’s military to the announcement.

However, Pakistani local authorities and two senior security officials said Pakistani forces deployed along the Afghan border in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province were responding to “unprovoked fire” by targeting the Afghan positions from which the artillery fire originated.

According to Pakistani local administration officials, the exchange of fire began in the Khyber district along the border and later spread to at least four other districts.