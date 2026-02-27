Airstrikes hit Afghan capital of Kabul, hours after Afghanistan attacks Pakistan

KABUL: Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kabul and two other Afghan provinces early Friday, Afghanistan's government spokesperson said, hours after Afghanistan launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan in the latest escalation of violence between the neighboring countries that made a Qatar-mediated ceasefire appear increasingly shaky.

At least three explosions were heard in Kabul, but there was no immediate information on the exact location of the strikes in the Afghan capital, or of any potential casualties.

Government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan also carried out airstrikes in Kandahar to the south and in the southeastern province of Paktia.

Two senior Pakistani security officials told The Associated Press that Pakistan's military carried out airstrikes targeting what they described as Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia provinces, allegedly destroying two brigade bases, but they didn't mention any potential casualties. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media on the record.

Afghanistan said its military launched its attack across the border into Pakistan late Thursday in retaliation for deadly Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan border areas Sunday, and claimed to have captured more than a dozen Pakistani army posts.

Pakistan's government, which had described last Sunday's airstrikes as an attack on militants harbored in the area, described Thursday's Afghan attack as unprovoked, and dismissed claims that army posts had been captured.

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres urges both sides to protect civilians as required under international law and "to continue to seek to resolve any differences through diplomacy," U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.