Pakistan–Afghanistan talks end without progress: Media report

Saudi Arabia–facilitated talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan ended in Riyadh late Sunday with no breakthrough, as both sides refused to soften their positions, Dawn reported, citing sources familiar with the closed-door meeting.

The dialogue aimed at easing tensions over cross-border terrorism, saw Pakistani and Afghan delegations stick to long-standing stances, leaving the process stalled despite Riyadh’s efforts.

Saudi officials had urged Islamabad to consider resuming bilateral trade alongside counterterrorism discussions, but Pakistan declined, the sources said.

Another round of Saudi-hosted talks remains possible, though no dates have been set.

The engagement in Riyadh mirrors a parallel track co-mediated by Turkiye and Qatar, which has also hit an impasse. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had earlier announced plans to send a delegation to Pakistan, but the visit has yet to take place.

The Turkiye-Qatar initiative had produced a brief ceasefire after October clashes, but Pakistan’s Foreign Office said the truce faltered because it depended on a halt in militant activity.

Relations between Islamabad and Kabul have grown increasingly strained, with Pakistan pressing the Afghan Taliban to curb cross-border attacks by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Kabul denies allowing any group to use Afghan territory for attacks against Pakistan.

