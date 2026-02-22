India condemns Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan, backs Kabul's sovereignty

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi viewed the strikes as unacceptable and ill-timed, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.
“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan,” Jaiswal said.
He accused Islamabad of attempting to deflect attention from its own domestic challenges. “It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures,” he said.
“India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” Jaiswal added.
Pakistan’s military said it carried out air raids inside Afghanistan early Sunday targeting what it described as “camps and hideouts” of armed groups responsible for recent attacks on Pakistani soil. Among the incidents cited was a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad.
The strikes reportedly took place in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar and southeastern Paktika provinces. According to Afghan authorities, civilians were among those killed and injured in the attacks.
The Taliban-led defence ministry in Kabul condemned the strikes and warned of consequences. In a statement, it described the action as a violation of Afghanistan’s territory and said it reserved the right to respond.
“The Islamic Emirate condemns these attacks and considers them a violation of Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” the ministry said, warning of an “appropriate and measured response.”
The latest escalation adds to already strained ties between Islamabad and Kabul, with Pakistan repeatedly accusing militant groups operating from Afghan soil of staging attacks across the border. The Taliban administration has denied allowing its territory to be used against any country.