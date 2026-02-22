India condemns Pakistan air strikes in Afghanistan, backs Kabul's sovereignty

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday strongly condemned Pakistan’s air strikes on Afghan territory that resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, and reaffirmed its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Responding to media queries, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi viewed the strikes as unacceptable and ill-timed, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

“India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan,” Jaiswal said.

He accused Islamabad of attempting to deflect attention from its own domestic challenges. “It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures,” he said.

“India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” Jaiswal added.

Pakistan’s military said it carried out air raids inside Afghanistan early Sunday targeting what it described as “camps and hideouts” of armed groups responsible for recent attacks on Pakistani soil. Among the incidents cited was a suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Islamabad.