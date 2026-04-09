Israel-Lebanon talks likely to start next week in US; Hezbollah rejects proposal

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he ordered his cabinet to open direct talks with Lebanon to disarm Hezbollah and establish "peace relations" between the two countries.

"In light of Lebanon's repeated requests to open direct negotiations with Israel, I instructed the cabinet yesterday to begin direct negotiations with Lebanon as soon as possible," his office wrote in a statement.

"Negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah and establishing peace relations between Israel and Lebanon. Israel appreciates today's call by the Prime Minister of Lebanon to demilitarise Beirut," the press release added.

Israel-Lebanon talks are expected to start next week in Washington to boost tentative ceasefire in Iran war, AP reported citing sources.

However, a Hezbollah lawmaker reiterated his group's rejection of any direct negotiations between Lebanon and Israel.

"We reiterate our rejection of any direct negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli enemy, and the necessity of upholding national principles, foremost among them the Israeli withdrawal, the cessation of hostilities, and the return of residents to their villages and towns," Ali Fayyad said in a statement shared by the Iran-backed group's media channels.

Fayyad added that the group called "on the Lebanese government to adhere to the ceasefire as a precondition before proceeding with any further steps".

A Lebanese government official with knowledge of the matter told AFP on Thursday that the country could only enter negotiations after a ceasefire was announced.

Israeli media outlets reported that Yechiel Leiter, Israel's ambassador to the US, would represent the country in the talks, which would take place "under fire," meaning without Israel halting its strikes in Lebanon.

The statement came a day after Israel launched its largest wave of strikes on Lebanon since the start of its war with Hezbollah on March 2, leaving more than 300 people dead according to authorities.