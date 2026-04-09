Pakistan's intervention halts Iran retaliation as Tehran tightens Hormuz movement

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said the country was close to retaliating over a ceasefire breach on Thursday night, shortly after the two-week truce between the United States, Israel and Iran was announced, but stepped back following intervention by mediator Pakistan.

This comes after Islamabad said Lebanon Prime Minister Nawaf Salam had requested its support to secure an immediate halt to the attacks on Lebanon and its people, during a phone conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Meanwhile, Iran said it would limit traffic through the Strait of Hormuz to a maximum of 15 vessels per day under its ceasefire agreement with the United States, according to a report by Russia’s TASS news agency.

The report quoted an unnamed ⁠senior Iranian source on Thursday.

The fragile two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is already under its most serious strain, less than 48 hours after it began. Tensions have escalated sharply after Iran moved to shut the Strait of Hormuz again, following a large-scale Israeli air campaign in Lebanon that killed over 100 people on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said his country will allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with “international norms and international law” once the United States ends its “aggression” in the Middle East and Israel stops attacking Lebanon.

Saeed Khatibzadeh told the BBC on Thursday that Iran had closed the strait after US ally Israel committed an “intentional grave violation of the ceasefire.”

He said, “You cannot have a cake and eat it at the same time. That was the message that Iran sent quite clearly, crystal-clearly, to Washington and to the Oval Office last night.”