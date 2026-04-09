Iran's nuclear chief rules out restrictions on enrichment programme

TEHRAN: The head of Iran's nuclear energy agency on Thursday ruled out any restrictions on the country's enrichment of uranium, saying the demand by the United States and Israel "will not come true".

"The claims and demands of our enemies to restrict Iran's enrichment programme are merely wishes that will be buried," Mohammad Eslami was quoted as saying by Iran's ISNA news agency.

His remarks came with talks set to take place at the end of the week between Iran and the United States under Pakistani mediation.

"All the conspiracies and actions of our enemies, including this brutal war, have yielded no results. Now they seek to achieve something through negotiations," Eslami said.

The issue of uranium enrichment has been central to Western relations with Iran for more than two decades, with the US and its allies accusing Tehran of seeking atomic weapons, while Iran has always insisted its programme is for civilian purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has insisted "there will be no enrichment of uranium" by Iran after the war.