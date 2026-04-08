Trump says US will 'dig up' uranium buried in Iran; Iran does not confirm

TEHRAN: President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. will work with Iran to “dig up and remove” its enriched uranium that was buried under joint U.S.-Israeli strikes last summer.

The president said on social media that “There will be no enrichment of Uranium” and that none of the material had been touched since the June attacks.

Trump had previously said the U.S. would retrieve the deeply buried material, which is expected to be an intensive undertaking, if it struck an agreement with Iran.

Trump added: “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran.”

Trump's remarks came hours after the U.S., Israel, and Iran agreed to a ceasefire. Sporadic attacks were reported after the deal was announced.

And Israel said the deal did not apply to its fighting with the Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon. A series of Israeli strikes hit several areas in central Beirut on Wednesday, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Loud booms could be heard throughout the city and smoke was rising from several points. It was not immediately clear what was targeted, but several of the strikes were in busy commercial locations.