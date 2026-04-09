Israeli strikes threaten Iran truce as Vance claims US made 'no promise' on Lebanon

The fragile two-week ceasfire agreed between the US and Iran over the war in West Asia shows signs of cracking after Israeli strikes pummelled Lebanon on Wednesday that nearly 200 people dead as the country declared a national day of mourning.

Washington and Tehran both claimed victory after agreeing to a two-week ceasefire and negotiations aimed at ending a war that has killed thousands across the Middle East and sparked global economic upheaval.

But the deal's fractures emerged quickly on Wednesday as Israel carried out its heaviest strikes on neighboring Lebanon -- including in densely packed central Beirut -- since the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah joined the war in early March.

At least 182 people were killed and nearly 900 wounded on Wednesday, the Lebanese health ministry said.

The Lebanese prime minister's office said Thursday will be "a national day of mourning for the martyrs and wounded of the Israeli attacks that targeted hundreds of innocent, defenceless civilians", ordering the closure of public administrations and the lowering of flags.

Hours later, Hezbollah said it had fired rockets towards Israel in response to its "violation" of the US-Iran truce, which was agreed to late Tuesday.

Israel has said its battle against the Lebanese group was not part of the ceasefire, an argument echoed by US Vice President JD Vance, days before he is due to lead talks with Tehran in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his departure from Hungary, on whether Lebanon was included in the peace proposal, Vance said that the US never made any such promises. He underlined that the ceasefire was aimed at a focus on Iran, and American allies--both Israel and the Gulf Arab states.