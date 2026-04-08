Iran says US ceasefire 'unreasonable' after 'repeated violations'

Iran's parliament speaker on Wednesday said that a ceasefire and talks with the United States were "unreasonable" because of violations of Tehran's 10-point truce plan, including continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace and a denial of the country's right to enrichment.

"The deep historical distrust we hold toward the United States stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments -- a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement posted on X, listing three violations of the Iranian proposal.

"Now, the very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such (a) situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable."

Iran accused the US of violating three clauses of its framework for a deal.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that an end to the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement with the US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump said the truce did not cover Lebanon.