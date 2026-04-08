Iran says US ceasefire 'unreasonable' after 'repeated violations'

Iran's parliament speaker on Wednesday said that a ceasefire and talks with the United States were "unreasonable" because of violations of Tehran's 10-point truce plan, including continued attacks in Lebanon, a drone entering Iranian airspace and a denial of the country's right to enrichment.
"The deep historical distrust we hold toward the United States stems from its repeated violations of all forms of commitments -- a pattern that has regrettably been repeated once again," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said in a statement posted on X, listing three violations of the Iranian proposal.
"Now, the very 'workable basis on which to negotiate' has been openly and clearly violated, even before the negotiations began. In such (a) situation, a bilateral ceasefire or negotiations is unreasonable."
Iran accused the US of violating three clauses of its framework for a deal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that an end to the war in Lebanon was part of the ceasefire agreement with the US. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump said the truce did not cover Lebanon.
“The world sees the massacres in Lebanon,” he said in a post on X. “The ball is in the US court, and the world is watching whether it will act on its commitments.”
In response to the attacks on Lebanon, Iran later Wednesday said it will once again halt the movement of oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the country's state-run media reported.
Meanwhile, at a press conference in Beijing early Wednesday, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Iran’s ambassador to China, requested that its two closest allies and the United Nations help guarantee Tehran’s long-term security as part of the recent deal to end hostilities between US and Iran.
The Islamic Republic has made similar requests in the past but they have not come to fruition.
When asked if China would be willing to guarantee such security, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning demurred Wednesday, telling reporters: “We hope that all parties will resolve their disputes through dialogue and negotiation.”
(With inputs from AP, AFP)