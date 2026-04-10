'Curse for humanity': Pakistan minister’s remarks draw Israeli rebuke, putting peace talks at risk

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Israel has drawn strong condemnation from Tel Aviv, raising concerns over Islamabad’s role as a mediator and putting a fragile ceasefire at greater risk ahead of planned talks in the country.

Pakistan has been credited with mediating a temporary two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran and is preparing to host peace talks over the weekend.

However, Asif, in a now-deleted post on X, called Israel "evil" and a "curse for humanity", and urged people "to get rid of European Jews."

Asif also said that as "peace talks are underway in Islamabad, genocide is being committed in Lebanon."

"Innocent citizens are being killed by Israel, first Gaza, then Iran and now Lebanon, bloodletting continues unabated," Asif said.

"I hope and pray that the people who created this cancerous state on Palestinian land to get rid of European Jews burn in hell," he added.

In a statement, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rebuked Asif, saying his "call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous" and criticising Pakistan's government.

"Pakistan Defence Minister's call for Israel's annihilation is outrageous. This is not a statement that can be tolerated from any government, especially not from one that claims to be a neutral arbiter for peace," the office said in a post on X.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar also condemned Asif's comments, saying, "These blatant antisemitic blood libels from a government claiming to mediate peace. Israel will defend itself against terrorists who vow its destruction."

The remarks add to scrutiny over Pakistan's handling of the two-week ceasefire, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Lebanon was part of the agreement — a claim dismissed by the United States and Israel.

Netanyahu said there is "no ceasefire in Lebanon" and vowed to continue military operations with "full force" against Iran-backed Hezbollah.

However, the Israeli prime minister also said he had authorised direct negotiations with Lebanon “as soon as possible” aimed at disarming Hezbollah and establishing relations between the neighbours.