Unemployment rate edges up to 5.1% in March; urban joblessness rises

NEW DELHI: India’s unemployment rate inched up to 5.1% in March 2026, reflecting a modest deterioration in labour market conditions, even as overall participation and employment levels remained broadly stable, according to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) released by the National Statistics Office (NSO).

The unemployment rate (UR) for persons aged 15 years and above rose from 4.9% in February to 5.1% in March, driven largely by an increase in urban joblessness. Urban unemployment climbed to 6.8% during the month from 6.6% in February, indicating persistent stress in city labour markets.

In contrast, rural labour markets remained relatively steady, with female unemployment rates showing little change and overall conditions displaying resilience.

The data also showed that labour force participation softened marginally. The overall labour force participation rate (LFPR) declined to 55.4% in March from 55.9% in the previous month. Female participation saw a sharper dip, falling to 34.4% from 35.3%, suggesting continued challenges in drawing women into the workforce.

Employment indicators, however, remained largely stable. The worker population ratio (WPR), which measures the proportion of employed persons in the population, stood at 52.6% in March, with little change observed in urban areas.

The divergence between rural and urban trends highlights an uneven recovery in the labour market. While rural areas have maintained relative stability, urban centres continue to face pressure from slower job creation and higher unemployment levels.

The March bulletin is based on a survey of over 3.75 lakh individuals across the country and forms part of the revamped PLFS framework, which now provides monthly labour market estimates.