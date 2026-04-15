Fuel shock lifts inflation to 3-year high as IMF pegs India growth at 6.5%

Even as the International Monetary Fund projects India’s economy to grow at 6.5 per cent in 2026–27, government data released on Wednesday showed that the country’s wholesale price inflation hit a 38-month high of 3.88 per cent in March, driven by a sharp rise in fuel, power and manufactured goods prices amid the West Asia crisis.

Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation increased for the fifth consecutive month in March, with core inflation picking up even as primary food prices softened.

The March print reflects elevated global commodity prices and the impact of the energy price shock since the onset of the US-Israel-Iran conflict on February 28. With higher energy costs expected to feed into broader commodity prices, WPI inflation is likely to firm up further in the coming months.

WPI inflation stood at 2.13 per cent in February and 2.25 per cent in March last year.

However, India’s economy is projected to grow at a steady 6.5 percent in the financial year 2027, maintaining its position as the fastest-growing major economy, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, even as escalating tensions in West Asia weigh on the global outlook.