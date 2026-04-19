Akshaya Tritiya sees gold rush in Kerala despite price surge

KOCHI: Kerala witnessed brisk gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya, with nearly 12,000 jewellery outlets across the state reporting strong business despite soaring prices and global uncertainties.
According to S Abdul Nazar, State General Secretary of the Gold and Silver Merchants Association, around three lakh customers visited jewellery stores during the day.
He noted that the turnout remained high “despite the increase in gold prices, war situations and economic slowdown,” adding that total trade was estimated at around Rs 2,000 crore.
Showrooms opened as early as 8 am, and customers arrived in large numbers from the morning, reflecting the festival’s enduring appeal.
Lightweight ornaments, gold coins and bars emerged as the most popular purchases this year, indicating a shift towards investment-oriented buying.
Echoing this sentiment, State President K Surendran said consumers are increasingly viewing gold as a secure financial asset.
He pointed out that gold prices have risen by nearly 250% over the past five years, adding that buyers who purchased gold during last year’s Akshaya Tritiya have seen returns of about 60%.
Gold, he said, is “no longer just for adornment, but a means of long-term savings.”
Kerala continues to be a major contributor to India’s gold demand, accounting for roughly 25–28% of annual consumption.
Studies have also highlighted the state’s deep-rooted gold culture, especially in weddings, where jewellery remains both a symbol of tradition and financial security.