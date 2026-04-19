Akshaya Tritiya sees gold rush in Kerala despite price surge

KOCHI: Kerala witnessed brisk gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya, with nearly 12,000 jewellery outlets across the state reporting strong business despite soaring prices and global uncertainties.

According to S Abdul Nazar, State General Secretary of the Gold and Silver Merchants Association, around three lakh customers visited jewellery stores during the day.

He noted that the turnout remained high “despite the increase in gold prices, war situations and economic slowdown,” adding that total trade was estimated at around Rs 2,000 crore.

Showrooms opened as early as 8 am, and customers arrived in large numbers from the morning, reflecting the festival’s enduring appeal.

Lightweight ornaments, gold coins and bars emerged as the most popular purchases this year, indicating a shift towards investment-oriented buying.