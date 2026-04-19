Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Gold, silver trade likely to cross Rs 20,000 crore despite high prices, low volumes

Record-breaking sales of precious metals are expected on Akshaya Tritiya 2026, with total trade expected to exceed Rs 20,000 crore, even as soaring prices influence how India buys gold and silver, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

This is set to be a notable jump from last year's estimated Rs 16,000 crore, despite bullion rates touching unprecedented highs.

"Akshaya Tritiya has traditionally been one of India's most auspicious occasions for purchasing gold... While gold continues to dominate, the nature of purchasing is evolving significantly in response to steep price escalation," said Praveen Khandelwal, Member of Parliament from Chandni Chowk and Secretary General of CAIT.

Gold prices have surged from around Rs 1,00,000 per 10 grams last year to nearly Rs 1.58 lakh this year, while silver prices have jumped from Rs 85,000 per kg to an unprecedented Rs 2.55 lakh per kg. Rather than kill demand, CAIT said the spike is pushing consumers toward "more calculated and value-driven purchases".

"There is a clear shift towards lightweight, wearable jewellery, alongside a stronger focus on silver and diamond products. Attractive incentives such as reduced making charges and complimentary gold coins are also helping sustain consumer interest," said CAIT National President BC Bhartia.

The value-volume divergence is stark. Pankaj Arora, National President of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), an associate of CAIT, said the projected Rs 16,000 crore gold trade translates to about 10,000 kilograms (10 tonnes) at current prices. Spread across an estimated 2 to 4 lakh jewellers, that means average sales of just 25 to 50 grams per jeweller -- "clearly indicating a sharp decline in volume".