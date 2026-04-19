Bai Hirabai Trust to move for alteration of restrictive clauses on trustee eligibility: Tata Trusts

NEW DELHI: Tata Trusts on Sunday said trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust have decided to adopt proceedings before an appropriate authority for alteration of restrictive clauses, such as prohibition of non-Zoroastrians from being trustees, in the eligibility criteria of being a trustee in it.

The development comes days after Mehli Mistry, a former trustee of the Tata Trusts, challenged the appointments of veteran industrialist Venu Srinivasan and former defence secretary Vijay Singh to the board of Bai Hirabai Jamsetji Tata Navsari Charitable Institution (Bai Hirabai Trust) in a complaint to the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner.

Mistry had claimed that Srinivasan and Singh do not satisfy the criteria laid out in the trust deed, including the specific conditions including practice of the Parsi Zoroastrian faith and residency requirements in Mumbai.

Earlier this month, Srinivasan, a trustee of Tata Trusts, resigned from the Bai Hirabai Trust, citing other business commitments but later admitted to stepping down at the request of Tata Trusts management.

In a statement, Tata Trusts said the Board of Trustees of the Bai Hirabai Trust met on April 17, 2026 under the Chairmanship of Noel N Tata, Chairman, Tata Trusts. The trustees reviewed the activities of the Bai Hirabai Trust and deliberated on the recent statements appearing in sections of the press relating to the trust.

"In order to correct anomalies in the Trust Deed and to align it with the values that the Tata Trusts have always epitomised, the trustees have decided to adopt proceedings before the appropriate authority for alteration of restrictive clauses in respect of eligibility of trustees," the statement said.