Tesla expands India line-up, launches Model Y L at 61.99 Lakhs

MUMBAI: American electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday launched its second four-wheeler in India - Model Y L, a six-seater electric vehicle, at a price tag of Rs 61.99 lakh.

The launch is expected to support Tesla sales in India as its first car - Model Y – recorded deliveries of only about 350 units since starting deliveries in September 2025, a number far lower than EV sales of rival carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and BYD.

Model Y L comes with a claimed range of up to 681 km (WLTP), 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5 seconds and cargo space up to 2,539 litres. Delivery of the EV will commence from June 2026 across India.

Like Model Y, the new EV will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), thus attracting an import tariff of around 100%. Although the Model Y L has not yet been launched in the United States, Tesla introduced the version in China last year, where it starts at 339,000 yuan ($49,687.80 or Rs 46.60 lakhs), as per Reuters.