Tesla expands India line-up, launches Model Y L at 61.99 Lakhs

MUMBAI: American electric carmaker Tesla on Wednesday launched its second four-wheeler in India - Model Y L, a six-seater electric vehicle, at a price tag of Rs 61.99 lakh.
The launch is expected to support Tesla sales in India as its first car - Model Y – recorded deliveries of only about 350 units since starting deliveries in September 2025, a number far lower than EV sales of rival carmakers such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW and BYD.
Model Y L comes with a claimed range of up to 681 km (WLTP), 0-100 km/h acceleration in 5 seconds and cargo space up to 2,539 litres. Delivery of the EV will commence from June 2026 across India.
Like Model Y, the new EV will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU), thus attracting an import tariff of around 100%. Although the Model Y L has not yet been launched in the United States, Tesla introduced the version in China last year, where it starts at 339,000 yuan ($49,687.80 or Rs 46.60 lakhs), as per Reuters.
Tesla entered the Indian market last year by launching its most popular model, Model Y (RWD), at a starting price of Rs 60 lakh, which goes up to Rs 68 lakh for the long-range variant. As per reports, Tesla is offering up to Rs 2 lakh discount on the MY2025 Model Y inventory.
Tesla said that it continues to invest in charging infrastructure to make the experience seamless and practical for customers across the country. Tesla now operates 5 Supercharger stations, offering 20 Superchargers and 14 Wall Connectors across India.
Tesla also plans to open 7 more Supercharger stations on the highways to connect major cities, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.
Tesla operates existing service centres and body shops in Mumbai, Gurugram, Delhi and Pune, and is expanding the network further this quarter in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Ahmedabad. Tesla India General Manager Sharad Agarwal said that the company is looking to "disrupt" the premium SUV segment with the newly launched Model Y L. "We want to build the charging around the lifestyle of our customers," he added.