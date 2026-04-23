Petroleum Ministry dismisses post-poll fuel price hike reports, calls them 'fake'

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Thursday dismissed reports claiming a hike in petrol and diesel prices after elections to five assemblies, calling them "fake" and reiterating that fuel rates remain unchanged.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "There are some news reports suggesting a price hike of petrol and diesel. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government."

"Such news items are designed to create fear and panic amongst the citizens and are mischievous and misleading," the post read.

The ministry also said India is the only country where petrol and diesel prices have not increased in the last four years. "Govt of India and Oil PSUs have taken relentless steps in order to insulate the Indian citizens from steep increases in international prices," the post added.

The ministry urged citizens not to be misled by unverified information circulating on social media.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of rising global crude oil prices, which had triggered speculation on social media about a possible revision in domestic fuel rates once voting concludes in India.