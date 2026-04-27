Utterly Betterly...in a jam of content, one clear spread wins

It has never been easier to reach millions, and just as easy to disappear without a trace. In today’s digital economy, where content moves at overwhelming speed and scale, attention is plentiful but memory is rare. In India, influencer marketing is a multi-thousand-crore industry. Brands are no longer competing to be seen, but to be remembered.

Influencer-led campaigns now operate at a scale that is both expansive and opaque. Industry reports indicate that a significant share of sponsored content is increasingly underlabelled, blurring the boundary between personal recommendation and paid promotion. Micro- and nano-influencers, often with fewer than 50,000 followers, now drive a disproportionate share of engagement, allowing brands to fragment messaging across hundreds of voices rather than a single campaign.

This architecture is reinforced by design. Algorithms privilege recurrence, ensuring the same message surfaces across feeds in quick succession. Short-form video has further compressed attention spans. In seeking ubiquity, brands risk forfeiting the very distinctiveness that once made them recognisable.

It is against this backdrop of excess that a markedly different model of communication stands out. Decades before algorithms began curating attention, Amul had already demonstrated that recall need not be engineered through repetition; it could be earned through consistency.

Amul began in 1946 as the Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union in Anand, Gujarat, formed to counter the monopoly of private dairies. Under Verghese Kurien, the cooperative model expanded into the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation and became central to India’s White Revolution. By the 1990s, India had become the world’s largest milk producer, with Amul linking millions of farmers to a national market.

As scale increased, the challenge moved from production to differentiation. Milk, by its nature, offered limited scope for product distinction. In 1966, Amul’s advertising was entrusted to the agency led by Sylvester daCunha, with art direction by Eustace Fernandes. The solution they developed was structural rather than cosmetic: a recurring, hand-drawn mascot designed for outdoor hoardings that could be updated frequently.