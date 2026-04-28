Volatile trade drags Sensex and Nifty 50 lower as profit booking caps gains

"Sectoral performance was uneven today," he said adding that oil & gas, energy and capital market stocks led the gains, rising around 1.5%. On the downside, banking and financial stocks came under the most pressure, with PSU banks declining about 2% and private banks slipping close to 1%, weighing on the broader indices. Auto and IT stocks also remained weak, each falling around 0.5%.

Banking and financial stocks were among the primary drags on the market, as investors reacted to concerns over regulatory tightening and provisioning requirements, which could have implications for profitability in the near term. The weakness in this segment was significant because of its heavy weight in the indices, and it played a central role in keeping the broader market under pressure. At the same time, information technology and select FMCG names also traded with a softer bias, reflecting a lack of strong buying interest in defensive sectors.

In contrast, energy and metal stocks provided some support to the market, benefiting from higher global commodity prices. Oil-linked companies in particular saw buying interest, as elevated crude prices tend to improve realizations for upstream players. This sectoral divergence highlighted the ongoing rotation within the market, where investors are selectively shifting exposure rather than exiting equities altogether.

The broader market displayed relative resilience compared to the benchmarks, with midcap and smallcap stocks continuing to attract selective buying interest. This outperformance suggested that domestic investors remain engaged, even as foreign institutional flows appear more cautious. The overall market breadth was mixed, indicating that while declines were visible in large-cap heavyweights, there was no widespread panic selling across the board.

Institutional activity remained a key underlying factor shaping the day’s trend. Foreign institutional investors continued to exhibit a degree of restraint, influenced by global uncertainties and rising yields, while domestic institutional investors provided intermittent support that helped prevent sharper declines. This interplay between global and domestic flows reinforced the view that the market is currently in a phase of balance rather than directional conviction.

Viewed in the context of the previous session’s rally, the day’s movement appears to be a natural pause rather than a reversal of trend. The indices are currently navigating a narrow range, with resistance levels limiting upside momentum and support zones preventing deeper corrections. Investors seem to be waiting for clearer triggers, including developments in global markets, the trajectory of crude oil prices, and ongoing corporate earnings announcements.

Global markets were mixed. European indices were largely flat to marginally higher, as investors awaited clarity on the White House’s response to Iran’s latest proposal. In contrast, most Asian markets ended lower on rising energy prices, although the KOSPI managed to close in positive territory.

Energy markets saw a sharp surge, with Brent crude climbing above the $110 mark today. According to market researchers, domestic crude futures rose more than 3% to trade near Rs 9,400, while natural gas prices jumped over 7%, as disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty kept supply concerns elevated.

"The market’s performance reflects a phase of consolidation marked by cautious optimism and selective participation. While underlying sentiment remains constructive, the absence of strong positive triggers and the presence of global uncertainties are likely to keep the indices range-bound in the near term," they say.