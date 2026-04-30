Sensex, Nifty fall amid FII selling and surge in crude oil prices

MUMBAI: India’s equity markets declined on Thursday, with the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty falling sharply in intraday trade due to continued selling by foreign institutional investors and rising crude oil prices.

The Sensex fell about 1,237 points and the Nifty dropped around 380 points during the session. Both indices recovered from the day’s low, with the Sensex closing down 582.86 points or 0.75 per cent at 76,913.50, and the Nifty declining 180.10 points or 0.74 per cent to settle at 23,997.55.

The fall comes after a recent rally between April 1 and April 21, when both indices had gained around 10 per cent amid easing tensions in West Asia and lower crude prices. In the last eight sessions, however, both benchmarks have declined about 3 per cent.

Global oil prices surged, with Brent crude crossing $126 per barrel for the first time in four years, raising inflation concerns.