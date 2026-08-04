IndiGo turns 20 amid headwinds, stays committed to global expansion

IndiGo is also celebrating its 2-decade journey at a time of transformation. With new chief executive officer (CEO) Willie Walsh at the helm, the airline is focused on accelerating its international expansion after capturing nearly two-thirds of India’s domestic aviation market.

Walsh said on Tuesday that the ongoing headwinds will not alter IndiGo’s long-term direction towards international expansion.

“Aviation today faces evolving airspace challenges, supply chain constraints and changing global conditions, and these realities require us to remain agile, disciplined and resilient. Yet they do not change our direction,” Walsh said in his first address to employees after resuming office on Monday.

He added that the airline’s broader international growth strategy remained intact, with more long-haul destinations and the induction of widebody aircraft planned over the coming years. In a significant development, IndiGo has discontinued its wide-body operations effective 25 October 2026 and concluded its dry-lease agreement with Norse Atlantic Airways effective 31 October 2026.

The airline is expected to resume wide-body operations with the delivery of its A350-900 aircraft from 2028. IndiGo has ordered 60 A350-900s, with options to buy 40 more. The order book also includes 500+ aircraft (a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321 XLR).

IndiGo began operations on 4 August 2006 with its first flight between Delhi and Imphal via Guwahati. Over the following two decades, it has grown from having a fleet of a single aircraft to over 430 aircraft, connecting more than 140 destinations across India and the world. Today, IndiGo operates nearly 2,200 daily flights.

Since commencing international operations in 2011, IndiGo has expanded to more than 40 international destinations across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe, further complemented by partnerships with 13 international airlines. Recent milestones, include the induction of the A321XLR and plans to bring into service the A350 fleet. IndiGo said that international operations are expected to contribute 40% of its capacity by FY2030.

Rahul Bhatia, Managing Director, IndiGo, said, “Our commitment remains unchanged—to build scale with discipline, connect more people and communities, contribute meaningfully to India’s economic and social development and build a world-class airline that the nation can take pride in.”