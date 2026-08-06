Meta team to continue talks with Centre on algorithm concerns, legal compliance

NEW DELHI: The government on Thursday said Meta's technical team will continue discussions with its officials on issues related to alleged algorithmic bias and other technical concerns, even after Meta's Chief Global Affairs Officer Joel Kaplan leaves India.

According to government sources, Kaplan is scheduled to leave India on Thursday, but Meta's technical team will continue engaging with the government's technology teams.

The sources said, all social media platforms, including X and others, must comply with Indian laws.

"I want to emphasise one point. We are a constitutional democracy. The rule of law is paramount. Platforms operating in India cannot function according to the US Constitution or the Constitution of Europe. They have to function according to the Constitution of India and the laws of India," said the government sources.

Meta officials were summoned by the government after the company briefly removed a Facebook post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as over issues related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Instagram, deepfake content, and algorithmic bias on its platforms.

The government also alleged that the platform's biased algorithms promoted anti-government content on Instagram.