Centre turns up heat on Meta, asks if company is following 'law of the land'

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Thursday continued questioning Meta's visiting global team over Instagram's content recommendation algorithms, compliance with Indian laws, and safeguards against harmful content, with the company assuring the government that it is stepping up efforts to tackle deepfakes, child sexual abuse material (CSAM), bot accounts and synthetic content.

The hour-long meeting between Meta's global team, led by Global Affairs Chief Joel Kaplan, and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw came a day after the government summoned the company over the temporary restriction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook post.

Government sources said Meta acknowledged that there were "serious issues" and assured the Centre that it would continue taking corrective measures.

"The company admitted there were 'serious issues' and assured it will take continuous action to resolve them," the sources said.

Officials said the government would continue pressing the company to undertake sustained improvements to address its concerns.

During Thursday's discussions, the Centre questioned Meta on whether it is complying with Indian laws, the functioning and fairness of its algorithms, and whether its compliance mechanisms have adequate checks, balances and guardrails to meet constitutional and legal requirements.

Technical aspects of the platform's systems also featured prominently in the discussions, sources said.

The government further sought clarity on whether Meta has put sufficient safeguards in place in line with India's legal and constitutional framework.

"The fundamental question is whether Meta is following India's laws. That has multiple dimensions; there is a technical dimension and a policy dimension. We want to know if their team understands the law," sources said.

Officials stressed that the rule of law and the Constitution are supreme, and that digital platforms cannot operate in India according to the constitutional frameworks of the US or Europe.

On algorithmic fairness, sources said Meta briefed the government on the mechanisms and parameters it has put in place to address the issue.