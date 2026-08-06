Govt proposes three-hour deadline for takedown of unlawful AI content under draft IT Rules

Among the key proposals is a mandatory requirement for platforms to clearly label AI-generated images, videos, audio and other synthetic content. They would also have to attach traceable metadata to help users identify AI-created material and reduce the risk of deception.

The draft rules also expand the scope of harmful content to include deepfakes, AI-enabled impersonation, child sexual exploitation material and non-consensual intimate imagery.

Social media platforms would be required to act promptly against such content and deploy reasonable technical measures, including automated tools, to detect and curb its creation and dissemination.

MeitY has also proposed faster timelines for handling user complaints. The deadline for resolving general grievances would be cut from 72 hours to 36 hours, while complaints involving sensitive issues such as nudity or impersonation would have to be addressed within two hours, compared with the current 24-hour limit.

In addition, significant social media intermediaries would be required to proactively deploy technical safeguards to limit the spread of specified categories of illegal content and inform users about the legal consequences of creating or sharing unlawful AI-generated material.

The proposed amendments are currently open for public consultation. MeitY will review stakeholder feedback before finalising the rules, meaning the provisions could be revised before they are notified.