Markets at a crossroads: Asian gains, Indian consolidation and a critical US inflation test

India

The Indian market continued to receive support from corporate earnings, particularly from companies that reported strong quarterly performance. Selected consumer and financial stocks attracted buying interest, while some banking and defensive sectors experienced selling pressure. Titan was among the notable gainers, supported by strong earnings expectations and investor confidence. Tata Consumer and Bajaj Finance also performed positively. On the other hand, several public-sector banking stocks came under pressure, with State Bank of India among the notable decliners.

The sectoral performance reflected the mixed character of Monday's trading session. Realty, consumer durables, financial services, metals and information technology stocks showed relative strength, while public-sector banks, pharmaceuticals, fast-moving consumer goods and automobiles remained comparatively weak. This indicates that the market was not experiencing a broad-based risk-on rally, but rather selective buying in companies and sectors where investors continued to see earnings or structural growth opportunities.

One of the most important factors limiting the upside in Indian equities was the movement in crude oil prices. Brent crude was trading around the mid-80-dollar-per-barrel region, with the market closely watching developments affecting the Strait of Hormuz and oil shipments. Higher crude prices are particularly important for India because the country remains heavily dependent on imported crude oil. A sustained increase in oil prices can raise India's import bill, put pressure on the current account, increase inflationary risks and potentially affect the outlook for interest rates and corporate profitability.

Foreign investor activity nevertheless remained an important source of support for Indian equities. Foreign institutional investors had shown renewed interest in Indian stocks during the recent period, providing a positive backdrop for the domestic market. If foreign inflows continue while corporate earnings remain resilient, Indian equities could maintain their upward bias despite periodic corrections. However, any sharp reversal in foreign flows, particularly in response to higher US bond yields or rising crude prices, could create additional volatility.

From a technical perspective, the Nifty's inability to move decisively above the 24,600 region during Monday's session suggests that the market is currently consolidating rather than entering an aggressive new upward phase. A sustained move above this area would improve the short-term technical picture and could encourage further buying. Conversely, a decisive move below the recent support zone around 24,500 would indicate increasing caution and could lead to a deeper consolidation. At present, the market appears to be positioned between these two levels, with investors waiting for a fresh catalyst.

The US equities

The US market remains the most important external influence on the direction of global equities. US stocks finished last week on a strong note, with the S&P 500 reaching a new record level. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also gained, while technology stocks provided significant support to the Nasdaq. The strength of US equities has continued to influence Asian markets, particularly through expectations surrounding US interest rates, corporate earnings and the ongoing investment cycle in artificial intelligence and technology.

The US economic outlook has become more complicated following the latest employment data. A weaker-than-expected employment picture has reduced concerns that the Federal Reserve will need to adopt a more restrictive policy stance. From an equity-market perspective, weaker employment can therefore have a positive effect if it increases expectations of lower interest rates. Lower interest rates reduce the relative attractiveness of fixed-income investments and can support higher equity valuations, particularly among technology and growth companies.

However, the market is now approaching an important test in the form of the US inflation data due later this week. The July consumer price inflation report will be closely watched because it could influence expectations regarding the Federal Reserve's next policy decisions. If inflation comes in below expectations, investors could increase their expectations for a more accommodative monetary policy, potentially providing further support to US equities and global risk assets. If inflation is stronger than expected, however, Treasury yields could rise and expectations for monetary easing could weaken. Such a development would create a potential headwind for high-valuation technology stocks and other interest-rate-sensitive assets.

Corporate earnings remain another major source of strength for the US market. A large majority of S&P 500 companies have already reported their quarterly results, and overall earnings growth has remained strong. The high proportion of companies exceeding analysts' expectations has reinforced confidence in the underlying health of corporate America. The continuing investment cycle in artificial intelligence, cloud computing, semiconductors and related technology infrastructure is also supporting expectations for future earnings growth.

Technology stocks therefore remain an important driver of the US market. Strong demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure and continued capital expenditure by major technology companies are helping maintain investor enthusiasm. Nevertheless, the strong performance of the technology sector also means that valuations have become an important consideration. When a market is trading close to record highs, even relatively small disappointments in earnings, inflation or interest-rate expectations can trigger short-term profit-taking.

Oil prices represent the other major variable that could influence both US and Asian markets during the week. A sustained increase in crude prices could complicate the inflation outlook at a time when investors are hoping for more flexibility from central banks. Higher energy prices can feed directly into consumer inflation and corporate costs, potentially keeping interest rates higher for longer. For India, the impact can be even more significant because of the country's dependence on imported crude.

Geopolitical developments surrounding the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz therefore remain an important market risk. Any progress toward the normalisation of oil transportation would probably reduce the geopolitical risk premium in crude prices and provide relief to equity markets. Conversely, a prolonged disruption could push oil prices materially higher and create a new source of inflationary pressure for the global economy.

Overall, the market environment on Monday, 10 August 2026, can be described as cautiously constructive. Asian markets benefited from the positive momentum in US equities, with Japan leading the regional advance. India remained comparatively subdued, with the Nifty and Sensex finishing almost unchanged as investors balanced strong corporate earnings and foreign buying against elevated crude prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

The near-term outlook for Indian equities remains neutral to mildly positive. The domestic earnings environment is providing a reasonable foundation for the market, while continued foreign investment and stable domestic liquidity are additional supportive factors. However, the market may remain range-bound until there is greater clarity on global interest rates, US inflation and crude oil prices. A decisive move above 24,600 on the Nifty would strengthen the short-term bullish outlook, while a break below 24,500 could signal a period of increased consolidation.

The US market retains a mildly bullish underlying trend because of strong corporate earnings, resilient technology demand and expectations of a potentially less restrictive Federal Reserve. Nevertheless, the market's proximity to record highs means that investors are likely to react strongly to inflation data, Treasury yields, oil prices and geopolitical developments. The upcoming US inflation report is therefore likely to be one of the most important catalysts for global markets during the week.

For Indian investors, the most important factors to monitor over the next several trading sessions will be the movement of Brent crude, foreign institutional investor flows, the US dollar, US Treasury yields, the performance of global technology stocks and the upcoming US inflation data. If crude prices stabilise or decline, US yields remain contained and global equities continue to perform well, Indian markets could attempt another move higher. If crude rises sharply while US inflation and Treasury yields also move higher, the Indian market could face renewed selling pressure.