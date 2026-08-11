US judge drops all criminal charges against billionaire Gautam Adani

In its submissions, the Trump administration argued that continuing the prosecution no longer served the interests of justice, citing jurisdictional and evidentiary challenges, the predominantly Indian nature of the alleged conduct, scrutiny of the matter by Indian authorities, the absence of identified investor losses and broader public-interest considerations.

The Justice Department also argued that the indictment, unsealed in November 2024 during the final weeks of the Biden administration, had little realistic prospect of reaching trial and appeared to have been a politically motivated "name and shame" exercise orchestrated by the outgoing administration.

Before approving the dismissal, Garaufis ordered the Justice Department to publicly explain its reasons and required the defendants to submit sworn declarations confirming there had been no promise, offer, quid pro quo or undisclosed agreement linked to the decision.

In his declaration, Gautam Adani categorically denied any such arrangement.

The judge said he was satisfied that Adani's November 2024 promise to invest USD 10 billion in the US had not influenced the Justice Department's decision. He also acknowledged that courts have a limited role in reviewing federal prosecutors' decisions to drop criminal charges.

The court found that the government had established a sufficient legal basis for dismissal on one ground: its argument that statements concerning Adani Green's anti-bribery policies and corporate compliance could constitute "inactionable puffery", broad claims that investors could not reasonably rely upon.

Garaufis rejected or found insufficient several other grounds cited by the government, including its argument that the alleged misconduct occurred largely in India and therefore raised significant US securities-law jurisdictional concerns.

The court noted that the indictment alleged investors committed funds in the US and that the transactions involved the US financial system. It also found that the government's argument regarding the absence of sophisticated-investor deception was insufficient, although it did not need to decide the issue because the puffery rationale was enough to dismiss the three counts.

The separate civil action brought by the US Securities and Exchange Commission has also been resolved through a final judgment against Gautam Adani. He consented to the order without admitting the allegations and is required to pay a USD 6 million civil penalty to the SEC within 30 days.

The dismissal concludes the criminal proceedings before trial. No witnesses were examined, no evidence was tested in court and no judicial findings were made on the underlying criminal allegations.