US charges Gautam Adani over $265 million bribery scheme, investor fraud; Adani Group calls it 'baseless'

A US District Court in New York has indicted Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and several senior business executives for their alleged roles in a multi-billion-dollar bribery and investor fraud scheme.

A spokesperson for the Adani Group denied the charges, termed them "baseless," and stated that all possible legal recourse will be pursued.

Adani, 62, has been charged in an indictment unsealed on Wednesday with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.

US Justice Department (DOJ) authorities alleged that Adani and seven other senior business executives offered over $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts.

The case involves an arrangement for Adani Green Energy Ltd. and another firm to sell 12 gigawatts of solar power to the Indian government—enough to light millions of homes and businesses. These contracts were projected to generate more than $2 billion in profits after tax over an approximately 20-year period.

In a parallel civil action, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Adani and two co-defendants of violating anti-fraud provisions of US securities laws. The regulator is seeking monetary penalties and other sanctions. Both cases were filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

Sanjay Wadhwa, acting director of the SEC's Enforcement Division, said Gautam and Sagar Adani are accused of persuading investors to buy their company's bonds by misrepresenting "not only that Adani Green had a robust anti-bribery compliance programme but also that the company's senior management had not and would not pay or promise to pay bribes."