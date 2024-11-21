SECI, the central PSU at heart of Adani bribery allegations

NEW DELHI: Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), the company at the heart of the Adani group bribery scandal in the US, is a central PSU ‘dedicated to the development and expansion of Renewable Energy (RE) capacity in India’. According to the website of the company, SECI is one of the Renewable Energy Implementing Agencies (REIAs) of India.

A US district court has found that Adani Green Energy had signed a Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) with SECI, under which the Adani Group company was supposed to supply 12 GW of solar power to SECI.

Solar Energy Corporation of India, in turn, was supposed to find purchasers among the Indian discoms to buy the electricity supplied by Adani Group.

"SECI will not be reviewing the order or initiating a probe now on the issue as there is no basis for that. There is no document with us other than the order, on the basis of which we could comment on the issue. I have heard of it only from the media. Further, I am not sure whether any norms have been violated and if anybody has been named in the order," said SECI Chairman and Managing Director.