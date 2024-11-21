US charges billionaire Gautam Adani with $265 million bribery scheme, alleged investor fraud

A US District Court in New York has indicted Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and other business executives on charges of involvement in an alleged multi-billion-dollar bribery and fraud scheme.

Adani, 62, was charged in an indictment unsealed Wednesday with securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud.

According to a CNN report, authorities alleged that Adani and seven other senior business executives offered around $265 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar energy contracts.

The case involves a lucrative arrangement for Adani Green Energy Ltd. and another firm to sell 12 gigawatts of solar power to the Indian government—enough to light millions of homes and businesses. These contracts were projected to generate more than $2 billion in profits after tax over an approximately 20-year period.

Reuters, citing US prosecutors, reported that the indictment accuses them of obtaining funds from US investors and global financial institutions through false and misleading statements.

The US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York stated: "A five-count criminal indictment was unsealed in federal court charging Gautam Adani, Sagar R. Adani, and Vneet S. Jaain with conspiracies to commit securities and wire fraud and substantive securities fraud for their roles in a multi-billion-dollar scheme to obtain funds from US investors and global financial institutions on the basis of false and misleading statements."

Sagar is the nephew of Gautam Adani and the executive director of Adani Green Energy's board, while Vneet Jaain had been the company's chief executive from 2020 to 2023 and remains managing director of its board.

The Justice Department alleged that Adani and his co-defendants concealed these schemes from US investors to secure financing, including funds for solar energy supply contracts obtained through bribery.

The indictment paints them as playing two sides of the deal.

It accuses them of portraying it as rosy and above-board to Wall Street investors, who poured several billion dollars into the project over the last five years, while back in India, they were paying or planning to pay about $265 million in bribes to government officials to help secure billions of dollars' worth of contracts and financing.

Adani and his co-defendants sought to "obtain and finance massive state energy supply contracts through corruption and fraud at the expense of US investors," Deputy Assistant Attorney General Lisa Miller said.

The Reuters report, citing the indictment, claims that some conspirators privately referred to Gautam Adani using code names such as "Numero Uno" and "The Big Man." Sagar Adani allegedly used his cellphone to monitor details of the bribes.

The report, quoting US prosecutors, adds that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, and Vneet Jaain raised over $3 billion in loans and bonds for the company by concealing the corruption from lenders and investors.