Rahul Gandhi demands Adani's immediate arrest after US indictment, probe against Sebi chief Buch

NEW DELHI: Hours after a US court indicted business tycoon Gautam Adani and seven others on charges of securities fraud and bribery, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of Adani.

He also accused the Narendra Modi-led government of allegedly shielding the industrialist.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he would not act against Adani as the businessman was a key financier of the BJP.

"It is now pretty clear and established that Adani has broken both Indian law and American law.

I am wondering why Adani is running around as a free man in this country.

It is a vindication of what we have been saying. The PM is protecting Adani and the PM is involved in corruption with Adani," the Congress MP said, reiterating that Adani’s ‘protector’ Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed as SEBI chief.

The Adani group denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.

It also said that all possible legal recourse will be sought.