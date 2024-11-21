Rahul Gandhi demands Adani's immediate arrest after US indictment, probe against Sebi chief Buch

NEW DELHI: Hours after a US court indicted business tycoon Gautam Adani and seven others on charges of securities fraud and bribery, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest of Adani.
He also accused the Narendra Modi-led government of allegedly shielding the industrialist.
Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Modi, alleging that he would not act against Adani as the businessman was a key financier of the BJP.
"It is now pretty clear and established that Adani has broken both Indian law and American law.
I am wondering why Adani is running around as a free man in this country.
It is a vindication of what we have been saying. The PM is protecting Adani and the PM is involved in corruption with Adani," the Congress MP said, reiterating that Adani’s ‘protector’ Madhabi Puri Buch should be removed as SEBI chief.
The Adani group denied the charges, saying the allegations by US prosecutors are baseless and the conglomerate is compliant with all laws.
It also said that all possible legal recourse will be sought.
The former Congress chief said while chief ministers have been arrested for smaller allegations, Adani has been involved in a Rs 2,000 crore scam and he is still going scot-free.
“Chief ministers have been jailed for scams of Rs 10-15 crore, but Adani, who has committed a scam of Rs 2,000 crore is walking free. He should be arrested immediately, and Madhabi Puri Buch, should be removed and investigated for not taking action,” said Gandhi.
On the BJP's allegations that Congress-led governments were also involved in corruption, the Congress leader said investigations should be conducted against all state governments implicated in such crimes, regardless of whether they are ruled by the BJP or Opposition parties.
When asked if Congress-ruled states would review business deals with the Adani Group, the leader remarked, “If Adani and Ambani are adhering to due process, we have no objections. Our concern arises when corruption, criminality, or monopoly is involved.”
According to a U.S. court indictment, government officials in Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Andhra Pradesh were allegedly bribed by the Adani Group between July 2021 and February 2022.
The Congress leader, however, insisted that the investigation should begin with Adani, whom he described as the "kingpin" of the alleged scams.
“No action will be taken against Adani in India. The BJP's funding relies on Adani, and India is under his control.
Prime Minister Modi operates with the mantra ‘Ek hai to safe hai’—Adani and Modi are ‘one and safe,’” he alleged.
The leader further pointed out that countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, Kenya, and Sri Lanka have already initiated investigations into Adani’s business dealings.
Gandhi further said he will raise the issue during the Winter session of Parliament beginning Monday.
“We have been relentlessly raising the issue and the US indictment is a testament to our efforts.
We have obliterated Modi’s image and we have exposed Madhabi Buch,” he said. There exists a political, financial, and bureaucratic network, said Gandhi.
“On one side, they capture India’s political system. They took away Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and other states and they do it for profit,” added Gandhi.