Air India to induct 100 planes in 2 years: Wilson

NEW DELHI: Air India plans to induct over 100 new planes over the next two years, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Thursday. The statement by the outgoing CEO comes as the Tata Group-run carrier reported record losses last fiscal due to operational challenges, airspace closures and elevated jet fuel prices.

During a town hall with staff, Wilson said the group expects to induct over 100 new planes in the next two years and that 16 Boeing 787-8 aircraft are to be retrofitted in 2027. Currently, Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, has nearly 300 planes.

He told the employees that the airline continues to make steady progress on its transformation journey despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, airspace disruptions, fuel price volatility and macroeconomic pressures.