Air India to induct 100 planes in 2 years: Wilson

NEW DELHI: Air India plans to induct over 100 new planes over the next two years, its CEO Campbell Wilson said on Thursday. The statement by the outgoing CEO comes as the Tata Group-run carrier reported record losses last fiscal due to operational challenges, airspace closures and elevated jet fuel prices.
During a town hall with staff, Wilson said the group expects to induct over 100 new planes in the next two years and that 16 Boeing 787-8 aircraft are to be retrofitted in 2027. Currently, Air India Group, comprising Air India and Air India Express, has nearly 300 planes.
He told the employees that the airline continues to make steady progress on its transformation journey despite a challenging operating environment marked by geopolitical uncertainty, airspace disruptions, fuel price volatility and macroeconomic pressures.
To reduce costs, the airline had recently curtailed its domestic as well as international operations. According to Wilson, during temporary network curtailments due to airspace restrictions, fleet improvement initiatives were implemented.
Wilson also said that the annual salary increments will come into effect from October 1. The recently revised pay structure for pilots will also be effective on the same date.
The town hall took place at a time when the airline is facing regulatory scrutiny over the Phuket-Delhi flight incident on August 4, in which the aircraft suddenly lost 300 feet of altitude, and the pilot-in-command tested positive for a psychoactive substance.
The townhall also took place in the middle of a leadership transition with former Ethiopian Airlines Group chief Tewolde Gebremariam set to take over as the CEO and MD of Air India. Wilson is likely to leave the airline next month.