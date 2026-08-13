Air India begins drug screening all pilots after turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight captain tests positive

NEW DELHI: Air India has begun screening its entire cockpit crew after the captain of an Air India flight from Phuket to New Delhi tested positive for marijuana, as part of an effort to ensure compliance with regulations and reassure passengers.

In an internal communication to its pilots, Air India Group management said, “Air India already fully complies with all regulatory requirements prescribed by India’s DGCA, which are similar to those practiced in other major aviation jurisdictions including Europe and the United States. We nevertheless now feel that it is important to go further. Accordingly, we have decided to undertake a full screening of all Group pilots for any substances or medications that are not permitted under prevailing regulations. This testing is mandatory and will start today, August 13.”

The communication said the initiative goes beyond regulatory requirements and reflects the airline’s determination to maintain safety and professionalism.