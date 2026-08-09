Air India's Phuket-Delhi turbulence hit flight captain allegedly failed dope test; suspended

NEW DELHI: The captain who operated Air India’s turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight on August 4 has reportedly tested positive for psychoactive substances in a post-flight dope test.

The pilot, in his thirties, has been grounded temporarily. Air India stated they were not aware of the results of the dope test.

According to sources, the test for psychoactive substances was conducted by the staff at Delhi airport on the directions of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which operates under the Civil Aviation Ministry. The AAIB is authorised to order such tests in case of flight accidents.

The incident involving turbulence which caused the flight to go down by 300 feet is being treated as an accident as 17 passengers were injured including four cabin crew members, were injured on following mid-air turbulence.



Narrating the sequence of events, a source said, “After the arrival of the plane, the pilots were subjected to Breathalyser test and it turned out to be negative. Blood and urine tests too were also conducted. Since the result came positive for psychotropic substances, another confirmatory test has been conducted and the results sent to a certified lab for confirmation. It is possible that hair samples too were taken."

Air India in a statement said, "We are aware that a post-flight screening test was conducted on the pilots in accordance with applicable protocols. However, the results of the test have not been shared with Air India, and we are therefore not in a position to comment on any findings. Air India undertakes regular drug testing of crew members in compliance with civil aviation regulations, independent of any specific flight or operational incident. We will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities as required."