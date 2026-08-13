Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles reports 80% drop in PAT as JLR volume struggles in Q1

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported an 80% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in net profit to Rs 775 crore for the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27) on account of lower volumes and elevated incentives weighing on the profitability of British subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR).

Revenue from operations rose 9% Y-o-Y to Rs 95,799 crore during Q1FY27, supported by strong growth in the domestic business.

“JLR wholesales were down 9.2% YoY on account of temporary supply constraints, including a fire at a key component supplier, Middle east conflict and planned Jaguar wind-down. In addition to the impact of reduced volumes, JLR’s YoY profitability was impacted as Variable Marketing Expenditure

(VMEs) continued to remain elevated, partially offset by favourable structural costs,” said TMPV in a statement.

It added that the domestic business delivered strong revenue growth of 65% Y-o-Y, but elevated commodity and foreign exchange rates moderated improvement in margins. The automaker’s EBITDA margin declined 130 bps Y-o-Y to 7.4% in the reported quarter.