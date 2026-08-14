Most Asian stocks track Wall Street record as US data ease rate fears

HONG KONG: Most Asian stocks rose Friday as another soft US inflation reading solidified expectations the Federal Reserve will hold off hiking interest rates, while a further drop in oil prices added to the upbeat mood.

The advances tracked a healthy lead from Wall Street, where the S&P 500 ended at a record and the Nasdaq saw its highest close since June after data showed the producer price index slowed sharply in July and came in below forecasts.

The reading compounded bets on the Fed standing pat at its meeting next month, following the previous day's consumer price index reading that also pointed to easing inflationary pressure and last Friday's jobs report showing 23,000 positions were lost in July.

Investors are now pricing in a less than 40 percent chance of a September rate hike, compared with 50 percent last week.

"A few weeks ago, traders were being asked to justify why the Fed should not hike again," said Stephen Innes, global strategist at Quintex Intel.

"After the latest run of data, the burden of proof has flipped. The market now wants to know what would actually force the Fed to tighten.

"We've now had a constructive triple-header of dovish US data: softer payrolls last Friday, an obliging core CPI print, and now a risk-friendly PPI release.

"The disinflation ducks are starting to line up, and with oil also backing off, the market has steadily stripped away the case for another near-term Fed hike.