Escorts Kubota breaks ground for new manufacturing facility in UP

CHENNAI: India's leading agriculture and construction equipment manufacturer Escorts Kubota began the construction of its greenfield manufacturing plant in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district.

The plant, located in the industrial area of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) near Jewar airport, will span across 154 acres, with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

Upon completion of all phases, it will be one of the largest manufacturing facilities for the Kubota Group across the globe. It will manufacture tractors, farm implements, construction equipment and engines, and will cater to both domestic and global markets. It is also expected to generate significant employment opportunities in the region.

Phase 1 will witness capacity expansion of up to 60,000 tractors and 15,000 construction equipment units per annum, along with supporting infrastructure and allied facilities.

The project will be funded from the proceeds of the earlier preferential issue of shares to Kubota Corporation and from internal accruals. YEIDA allotted the land to the company, following a Letter of Intent with the Government of Uttar Pradesh.