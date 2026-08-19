India imported nearly $40 billion worth of electronic components in FY26: CRISIL data.

CHENNAI: As India intensifies domestic production of electronic products, data showed that the country’s import dependence on electronic components has gone up substantially.

Data from CRISIL Ltd showed that India imported $30 billion worth of electronic integrated circuits, followed by records & tapes ($5.3 billion), semiconductors and electric accumulators ($4.9 billion each), electric circuit apparatus ($2.1 billion) in FY26.

The data showed that electronic products remained among the top three import-intensive manufacturing industries, importing 29.8% of total supply. This dependence is driven primarily by electronic components. According to official trade statistics, electronic components, including chips and semiconductors, accounted for the highest net imports by value among all electronics imports in fiscal 2026.