EOW probes 2017 Yes Bank loan assignment to Suraksha ARC amid fraud allegations

NEW DELHI: Law enforcement agencies are probing the 2017 assignment of a Rs 600-crore Yes Bank loan to Suraksha ARC-11 Trust over allegations that the account was transferred despite never being classified as a non-performing asset (NPA) before the assignment.

The transaction is also under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which earlier conducted raids at 17 locations in Mumbai and Delhi under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with an alleged loan diversion case involving Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) and associated companies.

The premises searched included the offices of Suraksha Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (SARCL), Suraksha Realty Ltd, Khyati Realtors Pvt Ltd and other linked entities. Suraksha ARC promoter Sudhir Valia is currently in judicial custody.

Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan, promoter of HDIL and suspended director of Privilege Power and Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (PPIPL), filed a fresh complaint with the Mumbai Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday, following which the agency began a probe.

According to the complaint, PPIPL had taken the loan from Yes Bank's Nehru Centre branch in Worli for an affordable housing project in Virar (East). The loan was secured against land and receivables valued at over Rs 2,000 crore.

The complaint alleges that the 48-month contractual moratorium was still in force when the loan was assigned on March 31, 2017. It claims PPIPL had made substantial repayments, including interest, and was never served any notice regarding NPA classification or given an opportunity to challenge such a classification.

The complaint states that Yes Bank assigned the loan to Suraksha ARC-11 Trust for Rs 155.27 crore against total dues of about Rs 213.6 crore. It alleges the bank received only Rs 23.3 crore in cash, while the remaining Rs 131.98 crore was paid through security receipts held by Yes Bank itself.