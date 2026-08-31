Parth Jindal appointed as the Chairman of JSW MG Motor India

Parth Jindal, the scion of multi-billion dollar conglomerate JSW Group, has been appointed as the Chairman of JSW MG Motor India with immediate effect. JSW MG Motor India, a joint venture between JSW Group and China’s SAIC Motor, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in India.

Parth has served on the Board of JSW MG Motor India since the formation of the joint venture, and has been closely involved in shaping the Company's product strategy, manufacturing expansion and localisation programme.

His appointment to chairmanship comes at a time when the JSW Group is in talks with SAIC to increase its stake in the joint venture. JSW Group currently holds a 35% stake and has plans to become the largest shareholder in the JV. SAIC Motor is the largest shareholder of JSW MG Motor India with a 49% stake while Indian institutional investors own 8% and the remaining 8% is held by dealers and employees.